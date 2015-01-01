Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cannabis legalization is intended to protect the public from potential harm by restricting access and promoting greater awareness of cannabis-related risks. Youth are at a greater risk for experiencing road-related harms due to their own or others' use of cannabis. This qualitative research explored youths' perceptions about cannabis and road safety.



METHODS: A qualitative study using focus groups (FG) was conducted with youth (age 13-18) and young adults (age 19-25) who resided in Newfoundland and Labrador. Using semi-structured interview questions, the facilitator asked participants to share their opinions about cannabis and road safety. All sessions were hosted virtually using Zoom with recruitment until saturation was met. All sessions were audio recorded, de-identified, and transcribed. Analysis utilized an inductive thematic approach informed by Braun and Clarke's (2006) method and inductive coding was facilitated using NVivo.



RESULTS: Six youth (n = 38) and five young adult (n = 53) FG were conducted. Five prominent themes emerged throughout discussions across both age groups including: a) normalization of driving under the influence of cannabis, b) knowledge and awareness, c) perceptions of risk, d) modes of transportation, and e) detection. Variation in perceptions appeared to be influenced by lack of awareness of the impact of cannabis on driving ability, residence in urban versus rural locations, type of vehicle driven (e.g., car vs. off-road vehicles), and gender.



CONCLUSION: The themes uncovered from this research will help inform future enhancement of cannabis policy to ensure the safety of all citizens. These findings will also support the inclusion of youth-focused education that will equip youth with informed decision-making strategies regarding road safety. Furthermore, these findings can be utilized to inform the refinement of cannabis driving policies to ensure the safety of all citizens on or off the road.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving



Language: en