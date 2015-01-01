SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Saly L, Marshall SA, Mallory KD, Hunt AW, Kakonge L, Provvidenza C, Hickling A, Stevens SA, Bennett S, Scratch SE. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/02699052.2022.2158230

36533924

BACKGROUND: Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) is the leading cause of death and disability in children, yet educators report a lack of knowledge about ABI and supporting students with ABI. With no formal learning about ABI, education professionals may turn to the internet for information.

OBJECTIVES: To find online resources about supporting students with ABI, in any format, available freely and publicly, aimed toward elementary educators and that could be applied in a Canadian context.

METHODS: We performed an environmental scan using keyword Google searches, key websites, and expert recommendations. The search was performed twice: 2018 and 2021.

RESULTS: 96 resources were included after screening. The resources were published by organizations in the United States (n = 57), Canada (n = 19), United Kingdom (n = 16), Australia (n = 3) and New Zealand (n = 1). Traumatic brain injury and concussion were the most commonly addressed type of ABI, and Short Fact/Information sheets were the most common resource format. Between 2018 and 2021, 13 previously included resource links were no longer accessible.

CONCLUSIONS: This scan suggests that there are many online resources available to educators in a variety of formats, and that information online can be transient. Future studies should evaluate the accuracy and quality of the resources available.


traumatic brain injury; students; acquired brain injury; educators; Environmental scan

