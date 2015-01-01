Abstract

Organophosphates are chemicals commonly used as pesticides and work to inhibit acetylcholinesterase, leading to acetylcholine build up at muscarinic and nicotinic receptors throughout the body. Poisonings are often seen as small volume, chronic cases due to agricultural exposures, but can present as suicide attempts via organophosphate ingestion. Organophosphate poisonings, particularly when large volumes are ingested, require rapid and robust initiation of treatment. We present a case highlighting the appropriate management of profound organophosphate toxicity. We present a case of a 40-year-old female brought in by ambulance after purposefully ingesting two bottles of 100mL dichlorvos (DDVP), one of the largest volume organophosphate ingestions documented in the literature. She presented with severe salivation, diaphoresis and encephalopathy and was then intubated, requiring mechanical ventilation. She received multiple days of intensive care as she was treated with atropine, pralidoxime, intravenous fluids and vasopressors.

