Abstract

Due to basal ganglia dysfunction, short step length is a common gait impairment in Parkinson's disease (PD), especially in a dual-task walking. Here, we use electroencephalography (EEG) functional connectivity to investigate neural mechanisms of a stride awareness strategy that could improve dual-task walking in PD. Eighteen individuals with PD who had mild gait impairment walked at self-paced speed while keeping two interlocking rings from touching each other. During the dual-task walking trial, the participants received or did not receive awareness instruction to take big steps. Gait parameters, ring-touching time, and EEG connectivity in the alpha and beta bands were analyzed. With stride awareness, individuals with PD exhibited greater gait velocity and step length, along with a significantly lower mean EEG connectivity strength in the beta band. The awareness-related changes in the EEG connectivity strength of the beta band positively correlated with the awareness-related changes in gait velocity, cadence, and step length, but negatively correlated with the awareness-related change in step-length variability. The smaller reduction in beta connectivity strength was associated with greater improvement in locomotion control with stride awareness. This study is the first to reveal that a stride awareness strategy modulates the beta band oscillatory network and is related to walking efficacy in individuals with PD in a dual-task condition.

