Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse drug events (ADEs) in the elderly frequently occur because of their multiple chronic diseases and complexity of drug therapy. To better understand adverse drug events, the prevalence and characteristics of adverse drug events in elderly South Korean patients were assessed.



METHODS: The National Health Insurance databases for 2015 and 2016 were used for the analysis. We included patients aged ≥65 years that had at least one claim with the diagnosis codes 'drug-induced,' 'poisoning by drug,' and 'vaccine-associated' each year for the base-case analysis. To minimize the underestimation of adverse drug event prevalence, we also used an extended definition analysis by adding the 'adverse drug event very likely' codes. We estimated the prevalence of adverse drug events by sex, age group, and type of insurance and examined the frequent types of adverse drug events in 2015 and 2016.



RESULTS: In the base-case analysis, adverse drug event prevalence in individuals aged 65 years and older was 2.75% in 2015 and 2.77% in 2016. With advanced age, the prevalence of adverse drug event tended to increase, peaking in the age group of 75-79 years. In addition, the adverse drug event prevalence was higher in females and Medical Aid enrollees. The most frequently occurring adverse drug event was 'allergy, unspecified,' followed by 'other drug-induced secondary parkinsonism,' and 'generalized skin eruption due to drugs and medicaments.' When we examined the extended definition analysis, the prevalence of adverse drug events was 4.47% in 2015 and 4.52% in 2016, which significantly increased from those estimated in the base-case analysis.



CONCLUSION: Among the older adults, the prevalence of adverse drug event was higher in advanced age, females, and Medical Aid enrollees. In particular, allergy and drug-induced secondary parkinsonism frequently occurred. This study provides evidence that health policies addressing the prevention and management of adverse drug events should be a priority for the most vulnerable elderly patients.

Language: en