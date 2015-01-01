|
Yang T, Guo Z, Cao X, Zhu X, Zhou Q, Li X, Wang H, Wang X, Wu L, Wu S, Liu X. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e1067646.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
36530716
BACKGROUND: Evidence from previous studies has confirmed that functionally impaired elderly individuals are susceptible to comorbid anxiety and depression. Network theory holds that the comorbidity emerges from interactions between anxiety and depression symptoms. This study aimed to investigate the fine-grained relationships among anxiety and depression symptoms in the functionally impaired elderly and identify central and bridge symptoms to provide potential targets for intervention of these two comorbid disorders.
Aged; Humans; Comorbidity; elderly; anxiety; depression; network analysis; functional impairment; Anxiety/epidemiology; *Depression/epidemiology; *Frail Elderly; Anxiety Disorders/epidemiology