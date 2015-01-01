Abstract

The purpose of this study was to assess high school agricultural education youth safety knowledge. The target population consisted of high school agricultural education youth, ages 14-19 years, who were enrolled in School Based Agricultural Education programs that utilized the AET agricultural safety exam feature between the dates of May 2019 and June 2020 (N=1478). The safety knowledge questions were randomly generated from the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program instructor curriculum resources. The exam consisted of 50 multiple-choice and true/false questions with one point being awarded for each correct answer and covered topics such as safety basics, agricultural hazards, tractors, connecting and using implements with tractors and materials handling. The majority of respondents were male (n = 865, 58.5%); and in eleventh grade, twelve grade, or beyond high school (33.8%, 34.3%, and 22.9% respectively). Most respondents indicated they were from a rural area (52.5%), and most had not received formal safety training (74.4%). Test scores for the 1478 respondents ranged from a minimum of 4 to a maximum of 98. Within each independent variable, test scores averaged in the low 60's with the exception of test scores from students in 8(th), 9(th), and 10(th) grade which averaged 78, 46, and 56 respectively. Research and continuous education are needed to influence the behaviors of young workers in agricultural settings.

