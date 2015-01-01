|
Felix RJ, Mishra R, Thomas JC, Wilson BP, Belavendra A, Gopal GK. J. Frailty Sarcopenia Falls 2022; 7(4): 183-191.
36531514
OBJECTIVES: To determine whether handgrip strength can be used as a proxy for detecting slow walking speed in older adults. Measuring walking speed in older adults can be challenging as cognitive and functional decline may have a significant impact on test performance.
Frailty; Gait; Walking speed; Handgrip strength; Sarcopenia