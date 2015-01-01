SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Butler T. J. Neurotrauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1089/neu.2022.0505

36534765

Intense exercise and associated blood-brain-barrier leakiness and systemic inflammation at the time of brain injury may be relevant to understanding why only sports-related concussions are associated with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.


Language: en

HEAD TRAUMA; ADULT BRAIN INJURY; BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER DYSFUNCTION; INFLAMMATION

