Citation
Butler T. J. Neurotrauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
36534765
Abstract
Intense exercise and associated blood-brain-barrier leakiness and systemic inflammation at the time of brain injury may be relevant to understanding why only sports-related concussions are associated with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.
Language: en
Keywords
HEAD TRAUMA; ADULT BRAIN INJURY; BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER DYSFUNCTION; INFLAMMATION