Abstract

Physical activity (PA) built environments may support PA among rural youth and families. In the United States (U.S.), differences between rural and urban PA built environments are assessed using coarse scale, county-level methods. However, this method insufficiently examines environmental differences within rural counties. The present study uses rural-specific geospatial mapping techniques and a fine scale, within-rural grouping strategy to identify differing levels of access to the PA built environment among a rural sample. First, PA infrastructure variables (parks, sidewalks) within a rural region of the Midwest U.S. were mapped. Then, households (N = 112) of participants in the NU-HOME study, a childhood obesity prevention trial, were categorized to community-level and neighborhood-level PA built environment groups using two access indicators; Rural-Urban Commuting Area (RUCA) codes and Walk Scores®, respectively. Finally, households were categorized to new groups that combined community-level RUCA codes and neighborhood-level Walk Scores® to indicate the diverse ways in which rural families might access PA built environments, including by vehicle travel and pedestrian commuting. Household access to PA infrastructure (per geospatial proximity and density analyses), parent perceptions of the PA environment, and child PA were examined across the new combined access groups. All measures of household access to PA infrastructure significantly differed by group (p <.0001). Several parent PA perceptions differed by group; child PA did not. The present study provides future researchers with innovative strategies to map and examine how access to the PA built environment differs within a rural area. Due to the public availability of the access indicators used (RUCA codes, Walk Scores®), study methods can be replicated.

