Abstract

Anti-icing coatings on outdoor infrastructures and transportations inevitably suffer from surface injuries, especially in extreme weather events (e.g., freezing weather or acid rain). The coating surface damage can result in anti-icing performance loss or even icing promotion. The development of anti-icing coatings that enables self-healing in extreme conditions is highly desired but still challenging. Herein, an extreme-environment-resistant self-healing anti-icing coating is developed by integrating fluorinated graphene (FG) into a supramolecular polymeric matrix. The coating exhibits both anti-icing and deicing performance (ice nucleation temperature is ≈-30.3 °C; ice shear strength is ≈48.7 kPa), mainly attributable to the hydrophobic FG and silicone-based supramolecular material. Notably, owing to the crosslinking polymeric network with various dynamic bonds, this coating can sustain anti-icing/deicing performance after autonomous self-healing under harsh conditions including low temperature (-20 °C), strong acid (pH = 0), and strong alkali (pH = 14) environments. This coating paves the way to meet the anti-icing demand in open air, especially for the infrastructures in polar regions or acid/alkali environments.

Language: en