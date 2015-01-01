SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Holmes J, Boulton L, Panter H. J. Investig. Psych. Offender Profil. 2022; 19(2): 58-72.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/jip.1583

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Existing policing policy offers a rational approach to decision-making with minimal reference to human judgement within child death investigations. This study adopted a mixed methodology to capture decisional processes of 26 serving detective inspectors and detective sergeants whilst responding to an immersive scenario which simulated the first hours of a Sudden and Unexpected Death in Children (SUDC) investigation. Participants were presented with four decision points, during which they were asked to choose from decision options while reflecting upon personal and situational factors influencing that decision. Thematic analysis of responses found that investigators disclosed 'anxiety' and 'uncertainty' throughout their decision-making during the scenario. In addition, there was no evidence of investigators utilising the models formally advocated within policing literature to make their decisions and assessments. As a result, it is suggested that further improvements are made regarding investigative decision-making models within operational policing where 'anxiety' and 'uncertainty' is heightened.


Language: en

Keywords

child death; criminal investigation; decision-making; policing; sudden unexpected deaths in children

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print