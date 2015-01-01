Abstract

Motorcycles are a highly efficient and effective means of transport. Currently, the increasing number of motorcycle products allows consumers to buy the correct motorcycle and according to their wishes, requirements, and abilities. The objective is to design and use the Multi-Attribute Utility Theory (MAUT) method to choose a motorcycle product. The MAUT method has advantages, including simple calculations, leads to the ultimate value used to classify vehicles and determines the weight value of the criteria that leads to vehicle selection according to the buyer's wishes and needs. The data sources are based on the data required, namely observations and interviews with the public as motorcycle users and motorcycle dealers in the North Sumatra Region as a sample. Price, quality, design, after sales, fuel consumption and popularity are the criteria for evaluation. While Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki for motorcycles moped; sport; and matic are the alternatives used in research. The ranking results are obtained with the final value on alternative 1 = 0.8500; alternative 2 = 0.7500; and alternative 3 = 0.2250, so alternative 1 (Honda (New Vario 125 Esp CBS-ISS) is the alternative chosen as a recommendation in the selection of two-wheeled vehicles based on needs. The results of this study demonstrate that MAUT can be used as a recommendation for the public in choosing motorcycle products based on needs.

