Abstract

BACKGROUND: A natural disaster can have devastating consequences for newborn infants. Despite this fact, there are few studies that have explored household emergency preparedness (HEP) among parents of newborn infants or factors affecting HEP in this population.



PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to explore the relationship between various demographic and socioeconomic variables and levels of HEP among parents of newborn infants.



METHODS: Parents of newborn infants born at a single medical center in Brooklyn, New York, completed a pre- and posttest to determine their level of HEP before and after implementing the Nurses Taking on Readiness Measures (N-TORM) intervention. For this study, a secondary statistical analysis was performed on the HEP scores gathered prior to the intervention and the demographic data collected from participants.



RESULTS: There was a statistically significant relationship between HEP scores and homeownership t(62) = 2.75, P =.008, level of education t(66) = 2.31, P =.024, and income t(46) = 2.39, P =.021. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE AND RESEARCH: Findings from this study indicate that there are various demographic and socioeconomic factors that influence HEP. Another critical finding was that most participants were significantly underprepared for an emergency with an average HEP score of 4.75 (SD = 2.61) out of a possible 11 points.



FINDINGS from this study support the need for neonatal and pediatric providers to develop targeted interventions to enhance the preparedness of parents of newborns in general, and in particular, those with lower household incomes, lower levels of education, and those who rent their homes.

