Suzuki M. Alzheimers Dement. 2022; 18(Suppl 9): e065283.
36537937
BACKGROUND: Although many media outlets have sounded the alarm about dangerous driving by elderly drivers, serious accidents do not occur on a daily basis, and the dangerous events of daily driving have not been clarified. However, serious accidents do not occur on a daily basis, and the risk events of daily driving have not been clarified. Also, the relationship between cognitive function and drivers' cognitive function has not been clarified. In addition, cognitive function fluctuates from day to day, and it is difficult to obtain an accurate picture of cognitive function from a one-time test. However, in Japan, the system currently determines whether a driver's license is revoked or not depending on the results of the test, and it is difficult to say that we can properly diagnose the driving of elderly drivers.
