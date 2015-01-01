Abstract

All-terrain vehicle (ATV) incidents are one of the leading causes of injuries and fatalities among youth in the agricultural industry. It has been hypothesized that many youth-related ATV incidents occur because children ride ATVs that do not fit their capabilities and are not following basic safe riding practices. In addition, various ATV safety guidelines regarding youth (e.g., CPSC, ANSI/SVIA, ASI) are inconsistent and may not align with state or local laws. To the best of our knowledge, no comprehensive studies have compared the physical and mental requirements for riding ATVs and the youth's capabilities to ride ATVs safely. Consequently, there are no scientific-based recommendations for age limitation, physical and mental capabilities, and safety requirements for youth to ride ATVs safely. Thus, there is a need to review the available sources related to youth safety and ATVs in the agricultural industry, identify the research voids, and recommend modifications to current ATV guidelines. This study conducted a systematic review of available ATV-related studies, standards, guidelines, and laws to establish better-informed minimum age, physical and mental capabilities, and safety requirements for youths to ride ATVs on the farm.

Language: en