Abstract

CONTEXT: Effects of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown on road traffic accidents (RTAs) in Chhattisgarh, India.



BACKGROUND: Most neurosurgical emergencies are from brain and spine trauma. RTA is the leading cause of such injuries. While the nationwide lockdown was an extreme measure to control the COVID pandemic, it influenced the overall road traffic dynamics and neurotrauma.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to assess the impact of the lockdown on neurotrauma.



METHODS AND MATERIALS: This retrospective study included all patients with brain and spine injuries who were admitted between January 17(th) and May 31(st), 2020. The study population was divided into prelockdown (PL) and lockdown (L) groups.



RESULTS: Of the 668 patients, 436 were placed in the PL and 232 in the L group. The mean ages were 36.34 (SD = 17.96) and 35.98 (SD = 16.93), respectively. Male to female ratios were 82.3:17.7 in the PL group and 79.7:20.3 for the L group. RTA-related injuries were significantly lower during the lockdown period (n = 335 PL vs. 162 L [P = 0.048]). During the lockdown, there were more mild injuries (25.91% PL vs. 36.63% L) and less severe injuries (33.25% PL vs. 18.96% L [P = 0.0002]). Mortality was significantly less (P = 0.029) during the lockdown (n = 48 L vs. 124 PL). The proportion of RTA-related neurotrauma cases increased (33.33% L1, 57.14% L2, 73.13% L3, and 80.39% L4) with each phase of lockdown (L1-L4).



CONCLUSIONS: During the lockdown period, the number of trauma cases had decreased, with a significant decrease in RTA-related admissions, along with their severity and mortality. The number of trauma cases and their severity increased gradually with each phase of lockdown.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic





