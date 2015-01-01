Abstract

The development of modern vehicles that are not compatible with the roads, the rising burden of vehicles on narrow roads, and the recklessness of the vehicle's driver and pedestrians have resulted in an increase in uncommon and severe forms of head injury. We present a case of non-fatal autocraniotomy with leaf implantation inside the cranium. Foreign body implantation merit certain management adaptation from other traumatic head injuries. This case highlights the detachment of the frontal bone of the skull on the left side with a Superior Sagittal Sinus tear and leaf implanted inside the cranium. Early assessment of the patient with computed tomography (CT) of the head to identify surgically removable foreign bodies and thorough washing of the brain and scalp is recommended.

