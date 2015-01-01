Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to determine the rate of hospitalizations due to acute non-drug poisoning (NDP) events and to analyze mortality arising from these health conditions in Brazil from 2009 to 2018.



METHODS: this was a time-series study using Prais-Winsten regression to analyze records of hospitalizations for "treatment of intoxication or poisoning due to exposure to non-drug substances" held on the Hospital Information System.



RESULTS: there were 125,570 hospitalizations due to NDP. The average hospitalization rate was 6.3/100,000 inhabitants, although it was higher in males (8.0/100,000 inhab.) compared to females (4.6/100,000 inhab.). The hospitalization rate and the overall mortality rate due NDP to fell from 9.4 to 4.5/100,000 inhab. and from 2.5 to 1.6/1 million inhab., respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: there was a reduction in the NDP hospitalization rate and in mortality due to NDP during the decade analyzed.

Language: en