Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs), often called utility task vehicles (UTVs), are designed to be driven by those ≥ 16 years and manufacturers recommend passengers be at least 12 years old. This study's objective was to determine Iowa adolescents' exposure to ROVs, riders' use of restraint devices, and crash prevalence.



METHODS: Adolescents participating in the Safety Tips for ATV Riders (STARs) program at their schools were anonymously surveyed by the Iowa Off-Road Vehicle Safety Task Force from Fall 2014-Fall 2019. Frequency, bivariate (chi square and Fisher's exact test) and logistic regression analyses were performed using SAS software, V.9.4.



RESULTS: A total of 4,023 students (9-18 years) from 18 school districts participated. Overall, 68% reported having ridden in an ROV. The proportions having ridden an ROV by where participants lived were farm (85%) > country/not farm (73%) > town (60%), p < 0.0001. Of those asked additional ROV questions (n = 2152), 39% of ROV riders reported riding at least weekly in the previous 12 months. Of those riding ROVs in the past year, 29% reported having at least one crash. Males and respondents living on farms had higher percentages reporting crashes, as compared to females (31% vs. 24%, p = 0.005) and those living elsewhere (35% vs. 24%, p = 0.0003). Thirty-seven percent of ROV riders never or almost never wore their seatbelt. Seatbelt use was inversely proportional to age, p < 0.001. A higher proportion of females reported always or almost always wearing a seat belt (42% vs. 36%, p = 0.0016). Percentages never or almost never wearing seatbelts by residence were farm (47%) > country/not farm (38%) > town (32%), p = 0.0005. Almost daily riders and those reporting having been in a crash were both 1.7 times more likely to never or almost never wear a seatbelt as compared to infrequent riders and those without a crash, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Iowa adolescents frequently ride ROVs and often without a seatbelt, putting them at greater risk for serious injury or death in a crash. Almost 30% of riders reported an ROV-related crash in the past year. Our study identified a high-risk population that could be targeted for ROV safety education and other injury prevention efforts.

