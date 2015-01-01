Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries are the number one cause of death in children and cause significant morbidity. Common scenarios for injury include wheeled recreational devices (WRDs) that allow children to be mobile and independent (example ATV-all terrain vehicles, dirt bikes, bicycles, skateboards, and scooters). We present a case series review of these external causes of injury. This study aims to evaluate epidemiologic trends in WRD injuries and patterns in usage of protective gear.



RESULTS: A total of 263 patients were identified as meeting criteria for inclusion with the following causes of injuries-103 bicycle, 73 ATV, 27 dirt bike, 14 skateboard, 13 motorcycle, 7 go carts, 3 hover board, 3 roller skates, 1 dune buggy, 1 motor scooter, 1 rip stick, and 1 tractor toy. Ages of patients ranged from 2 to 18 years of age with the greatest range being noted for bicycles (2-17 years) and motorcycles (3-18 years). The mean age was higher for motorcycle and skateboard (12.9 and 11.6, respectively) and lowest for scooter and bicycle (8.3 and 9.2, respectively). The majority of [overall study (97%) and for each mode of transportation] patients were Caucasian, which is in contrast to our overall ED population, which is only 42% Caucasian. The majority of patients were male [190 (72%)]. Over half of the overall patients, 159 of the 263 (60%), were not wearing a helmet (with only 10 charts having no documentation of helmet use). In regard to ATV riders specifically, 58% were not wearing helmets at the time of injury, with an additional 5 patients who reported their helmet came off. The lowest percentage of riders reporting appropriate helmet use was skateboarders with only 21% wearing helmets, and the highest percentage was dirt bike riders with 74% reporting helmet use.



CONCLUSION: Common scenarios for injury include WRDs that allow children to be mobile and independent. Most of these injuries were found in Caucasian males between the ages of 9-12 with low rates of helmet use. This study adds to the literature with a description of the breadth of products children use and are injured while using.

Language: en