Citation
Johnson MB, Boriack ED, McConnell CM, Lawson KA. Inj. Epidemiol. 2022; 9(Suppl 1): e40.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
36544224
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Drowning is a leading cause of unintentional injury-related death for toddlers within the USA. Keeping toddlers within arm's reach while swimming is recommended, yet many caregivers do not. Possibly, caregivers' attitudes are shaped by their expectations about whether they could quickly save a child. The aims of this study are to 1) explore caregivers' views of arm's reach pool supervision in various scenarios and 2) understand whether perceptions of arm's reach pool supervision are impacted by the caregiver's self-reported capability to swim the length of a standard pool.
Language: en
Keywords
Drowning; Supervision; Pediatric; Swimming; Parents; Attitudes; Caregivers; Submersion; Toddlers