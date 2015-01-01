SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Johnson MB, Boriack ED, McConnell CM, Lawson KA. Inj. Epidemiol. 2022; 9(Suppl 1): e40.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s40621-022-00397-3

PMID

36544224

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drowning is a leading cause of unintentional injury-related death for toddlers within the USA. Keeping toddlers within arm's reach while swimming is recommended, yet many caregivers do not. Possibly, caregivers' attitudes are shaped by their expectations about whether they could quickly save a child. The aims of this study are to 1) explore caregivers' views of arm's reach pool supervision in various scenarios and 2) understand whether perceptions of arm's reach pool supervision are impacted by the caregiver's self-reported capability to swim the length of a standard pool.

RESULTS: Caregivers generally showed agreement with arm's reach pool supervision; however, arm's reach supervision was viewed as less necessary when a toddler was in shallow water, wearing a flotation device, or with an older child or teen. There was a significant effect of caregiver swimming capability on perceptions of arm's reach pool supervision, with non-swimmers and the strongest swimmers showing more positive perceptions of arm's reach pool supervision than caregivers reporting poor swimming capability. Female caregivers showed significantly more agreement with arm's reach pool supervision compared with male caregivers. Grandparents and parents showed significantly more agreement with arm's reach pool supervision than siblings.

CONCLUSIONS: Caregivers' views about what constitutes appropriate supervision are impacted by gender, the relationship to the toddler, and the caregiver's swimming capability.

FINDINGS suggest that a caregiver's ability to offer close supervision or respond in an emergency may influence their attitudes about what constitutes appropriate supervision. Caregivers may view arm's reach pool supervision as less necessary when additional layers of protection are in place.


Language: en

Keywords

Drowning; Supervision; Pediatric; Swimming; Parents; Attitudes; Caregivers; Submersion; Toddlers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print