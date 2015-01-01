|
Rahmani E, Lemelle T, Sharp H, Smarbafzadeh E, Kablinger A. J. Clin. Pharm. Ther. 2022; 47(12): 2083-2090.
36543254
WHAT IS KNOWN AND OBJECTIVE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major cause of disability, and it has been associated with agitation and aggression. In a previous study, we reviewed the literature to identify evidence-based pharmacological agents for treatment of agitation in TBI. Based on the results of our previous study that summarizes the findings of several systematic reviews, the use of haloperidol and benzodiazepines is not supported by the available evidence while the use of amantadine, beta blockers, antiepileptics and methylphenidate is supported by the limited available evidence. In this study, we describe the psycho-pharmacological agents that were administered to patients with agitation and/or aggression in the context of TBI in inpatient facilities of a private, non-profit health care system in southwest Virginia. We will also compare the psycho-pharmacological agents ordered before and after psychiatric consultation.
traumatic brain injury; agitation