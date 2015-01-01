Abstract

Bicycle utilization continues to increase annually, and this trend was recently accelerated by the coronavirus disease of 2019 pandemic. There is limited epidemiologic data, however, regarding the prevalence and nature of bicycle-related injuries. Therefore, the purpose of this study is to characterize trends in bicycle-related injuries. The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System was queried for bicycle-related injuries from 2012 to 2021. Patient demographic and injury data were collected and analyzed to describe trends in incidence, patient demographics, and injury patterns associated with an emergency department encounter for a bicycle-related injury. There were an estimated 4,666,491 (95% confidence interval: 4,661,472-4,671,510) bicycle-related injuries from 2012 to 2021. The incidence of these injuries has significantly decreased over time (R = -0.983, R(2) = 0.967, p < 0.001). However, the rate of injury in elderly patients increased over time. Injuries occurred most often during summer months (36%) and on weekend days (31.9%). Males and younger patients were more commonly injured. Head injuries were the most commonly affected body part among all age groups. Fractures were the most common injury type overall. Upper extremity injuries were more common than the lower extremity. Despite increased public bicycle utilization, there is a significant downtrend in bicycle-related injuries over the last decade. Injuries among elderly patients are becoming more common, who demonstrate a high rate of fracture and head injury. Fractures and head injuries were the most common injuries among all age groups, highlighting the importance of bicycle safety initiatives and helmet-wearing regardless of age.

Language: en