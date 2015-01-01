|
Citation
|
Prados MJ, Baker T, Beck AN, Burghart DB, Johnson RR, Klinger D, Thomas K, Finch BK. Acad. Forensic Pathol. 2022; 12(4): 140-148.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, National Association of Medical Examiners)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36545301
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In the United States, each state sets its own standards for its death investigation system. These may require independent medical examiners and coroners or allow for the sheriff to assume the role of coroner. Motivated by the well-established fact that counts of officer-involved homicides in official data sets grossly undercount the number of these incidents, we examine the possibility that different death investigation systems may lead to different death classification outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Forensic pathology; Death investigation systems; Justifiable homicides; Legal intervention; Officer-involved homicides; Sheriff-coroner