Abstract

In this study, a method is devised that allows the intentions of autonomous vehicles to be effectively communicated to pedestrians and passengers via an efficient interactive interface. Visual and auditory factors are used as variables to investigate the effects of different autonomous vehicle signal factors on the judgment of pedestrians and to determine the main factors such that the best combination can be proposed. Two visual dimensions (i.e., color and flashing) and three auditory dimensions (i.e., rhythm, frequency, and melody) are used as the experimental signal variables. In addition, deceleration and waiting-to-restart scenarios are investigated. Multiple-choice questions and a subjective cognition scale are used for evaluation. The results show that the combination of green and slow rhythm can be used for the road-user-first case, whereas the combination of red and fast rhythm can be used for the vehicle-first case. Under the same intention, factors of color, flashing, rhythm, and melody are highly similar in terms of the combination mode, except for the frequency. In the deceleration and waiting-to-restart scenarios, the frequencies of the best signal are high and low frequencies, respectively. The results of this study can be used as a reference for the signal design of autonomous vehicles in the future and provide ideas for the interactions between autonomous vehicles and pedestrians.

