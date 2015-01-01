SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ishizuka Y, Nishiori H, Matsumura Y. Clin. Case Rep. 2022; 10(12): e6703.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.6703

36545551

PMC9760784

An 88-year-old man ingested coins accidentally and developed mediastinitis and septic shock. Esophageal injuries by sharped-shape foreign bodies are often reported, but esophageal perforation by round coins is rare. Even rounded-shape foreign bodies that are unlikely to injure esophagus may lead to severe outcomes.


foreign body ingestion; coin; esophageal perforation; mediastinitis; septic shock

