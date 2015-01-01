SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zou D, Fan Y, Liu N, Zhang J, Liu D, Liu Q, Li Z, Wang J, Huang J. Front. Bioeng. Biotechnol. 2022; 10: e1032621.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fbioe.2022.1032621

PMID

36545682

PMCID

PMC9760744

Abstract

In vehicle-pedestrian accidents, the preimpact conditions of pedestrians and vehicles are frequently uncertain. The incident data for a crash, such as vehicle deformation, injury of the victim, distance of initial position and rest position of accident participants, are useful for verification in MAthematical DYnamic MOdels (MADYMO) simulations. The purpose of this study is to explore the use of an improved optimization algorithm combined with MADYMO multibody simulations and crash data to conduct accurate reconstructions of vehicle-pedestrian accidents. The objective function of the optimization problem was defined as the Euclidean distance between the known vehicle, human and ground contact points, and multiobjective optimization algorithms were employed to obtain the local minima of the objective function. Three common multiobjective optimization algorithms-nondominated sorting genetic algorithm-II (NSGA-II), neighbourhood cultivation genetic algorithm (NCGA), and multiobjective particle swarm optimization (MOPSO)-were compared. The effect of the number of objective functions, the choice of different objective functions and the optimal number of iterations were also considered. The final reconstructed results were compared with the process of a real accident. Based on the results of the reconstruction of a real-world accident, the present study indicated that NSGA-II had better convergence and generated more noninferior solutions and better final solutions than NCGA and MOPSO. In addition, when all vehicle-pedestrian-ground contacts were considered, the results showed a better match in terms of kinematic response. NSGA-II converged within 100 generations. This study indicated that multibody simulations coupled with optimization algorithms can be used to accurately reconstruct vehicle-pedestrian collisions.


Language: en

Keywords

traffic accident; accident reconstruction; multibody simulation; multiobjective optimization algorithm; pedestrian injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print