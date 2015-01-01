Abstract

In current clinical practice, when a fall occurs in a long-term care facility, it is often treated as an accident. Falls are classified as one of the most commonly prevalent geriatric syndromes. As their causes are extremely diverse and complex, their occurrence rate depends on individual susceptibility, even if appropriate fall prevention measures are taken. Falls are common among older adults, and fractures and intracranial hemorrhage resulting from falls can lead to the deterioration of activities of daily living and death. For this reason, it is recommended that the risk of falls is assessed in the general population of older adults, and that appropriate interventions are carried out for those at high risk. In response to this situation, the Japan Geriatrics Society and the Japan Association of Geriatric Health Services Facilities have issued the following statements on falls as a geriatric syndrome based on scientific evidence, especially considering the frequent occurrence of falls in long-term care facilities. Geriatr Gerontol Int 2022; 22: 193-205.

Language: en