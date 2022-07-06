Abstract

BACKGROUND: To verify the effects in terms of feasibility, strength and functional abilities of a standardized exercise training method that is partially supported (home training), with the aim of improving motor abilities and well-being.



METHODS: A total of 67 participants underwent two sessions per week for 12 weeks for the program, based on 8 sequences with specific body part targets, with each sequence made up of 9 exercises. OUTCOME MEASURES: Recording of training session data, Chair Test, Hand Grip Test, Timed Up-and-Go Test, Stork Balance Test, Sit-and-Reach Test, VAS, Perceived Physical Exertion.



RESULTS: In total, 97% of the sample were "adherent" (more than 70% of the prescribed treatments performed). The rate of adverse events was infrequent (only 8). Chair Test +31%, Hand Grip Test +6%, Timed Up-and-Go Test -17%, Stork Balance Test +65%, Sit-and-Reach Test +55%, VAS -34%, Perceived Physical Exertion -69%.



CONCLUSIONS: Home training has good feasibility (adherence, tolerability, safety) and cost-effectiveness ratio and improves both strength and functional abilities, which, in turns, helps to improve motor abilities and well-being.

Language: en