Abstract

The safe integration of Automated Driving Systems (ADS) into the nation's on-road transportation system, particularly in rural areas, could vastly improve overall quality of life for a rapidly growing segment of the US population. This paper describes findings from the first half (i.e., three of six phases) of a demonstration project called "ADS for Rural America". The goal of this project is to conduct a series of demonstrations that utilizes an autonomous shuttle to show how older adults (≥65 years old) could be transported from their rural homes to other locations in rural areas, as well as an urban center. This paper examines older adults' perceptions of automation before and after riding in an autonomous shuttle and their ratings of anxiety throughout the ride as they experience particular road types and maneuvers. After riding in the shuttle, older adults expressed decreased suspicion, increased trust, and increased reliability of ADS compared to baseline. Older adults reported low levels of anxiety during the 90 min ride in the shuttle. To promote the adoption and acceptance of ADS, older adults should be exposed to this technology.

Language: en