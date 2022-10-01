SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tang Y, Abildso CG, Lilly CL, Winstanley EL, Rudisill TM. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2022.10.027

36549978

PURPOSE: To assess the sociodemographic and behavioral risk factors associated with driving after marijuana use among US college students.

METHODS: A secondary analysis used the fall 2020 and spring 2021 American College Health Association- National College Health Assessment III and the dataset was restricted to college students ≥18 years of age who reported recent driving and marijuana use. Associations between risk factors and driving after marijuana use were estimated using multivariable logistic regression.

RESULTS: A total of 29.9% (n = 4,947) of the respondents reported driving after marijuana use. Males (adjusted odds ratio [AOR]: 1.64, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.48-1.82), non-Hispanic Black (AOR: 1.32, 95% CI: 1.02-1.71), sexual minorities (AOR: 1.19, 95% CI: 1.07-1.31), individuals with an alcohol or substance use disorder (AOR: 1.44, 95% CI: 1.08-1.91), anxiety (AOR: 1.20, 95% CI: 1.06-1.36), higher suicidality (AOR: 1.18, 95% CI: 1.07-1.31), and those who also drank and drove (AOR: 3.18, 95% CI: 2.84-3.57) had a higher risk of driving after marijuana use.

DISCUSSION: Future research should focus on increasing awareness of driving after marijuana use and prevention programs and/or strategies on college campuses regarding driving after marijuana use for these groups to reduce this risky behavior.

Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving


College students; COVID-19; Driving after marijuana use; Injury epidemiology

