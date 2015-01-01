Abstract

PURPOSE/BACKGROUND: Firearm injury, particularly self-directed, is a major source of preventable morbidity and mortality among older adults. Older adults are at elevated risk of serious illness, cognitive impairment, and depression-all known risk factors for suicide and/or unintentional injury. Healthcare providers are often the first to identify these conditions and, although they commonly deliver safety guidance to such patients, little is known about how they approach firearm safety conversations with older adults.



METHODS: We conducted semi-structured interviews with healthcare providers who care for older adults (November 2020-May 2021). We used inductive and deductive thematic analyses to develop themes. We present themes and representative quotes from our analysis.



RESULTS: We interviewed 13 healthcare providers who regularly care for older adult firearm owners. Emergent themes were: circumstances that prompt firearm safety conversations; strategies for addressing firearm safety in routine and acute circumstances; barriers to addressing firearm safety; and available or desired resources.



CONCLUSION: Planning for firearm safety should occur "early and often" as part of a longitudinal relationship with older adult patients. Age-related safety issues such as driving are regularly addressed with older adult patients, likely because there are standard processes and established pathways. Establishing processes and provider/ patient resources would help improve provider efficacy to address firearm safety and relinquishment for older adult firearm owners. Integrating firearm safety conversations into routine encounters (e.g., Medicare Annual Wellness Visit, problem-focused visits) templates could be a promising initial step but resources for follow-up to the firearm screening must be available to both provider and patient.

