Abstract

Twenty-five years of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxicity in Galician bivalves have been studied. PSP was detected in 4785 out of 73,740 samples of the commercially important bivalve species analyzed from 1995 to 2020. Its general prevalence in the area was 6.5%. Only 1.6% of all samples tested were over the regulatory limit (incidence). The maximum level of PSP in the area, 40,800 µg STX 2HCl-eq kg(-1), was recorded in raft mussels from Bueu (PON-II, Pontevedra) in December 2005. The highest maximum PSP values were found in mussels, which were mostly affected by Gymnodinium catenatum, but not those of prevalence and incidence which were recorded in clams, mostly affected by Alexandrium. Average levels in mussels were higher than in any other studied species. Spatially, in general, the prevalence, incidence, maximum, and average PSP toxicity during episodes tend to decrease from south to northeast, but some hot points with high levels can be identified. PCA analysis separates the southern rías, associated to G. catenatum blooms, from the middle and northern ones, associated to Alexandrium blooms. Along the year, two main peaks of the four variables are observed, the first one in late autumn-winter and the other in summer, the summer peak being much more important for the infaunal species than for raft mussels. In the seasonal pattern obtained by time series analysis of the average PSP toxicity, the autumn-winter peak was only maintained (and very reduced) in the southern rías, indicating that this peak is seasonally much less important than the summer peak. The observed seasonality is expected based on the timing of the blooms of the two PSP-producing phytoplankton groups present in the area. Over the 25 years of monitoring, large differences in PSP toxicity have been observed. Apart from some special years, an ascending trend in prevalence and incidence seems to be present from 2011 to 2020. No trend seems to exist during the same period for average or maximum toxicity.

