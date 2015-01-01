Abstract

OBJECTIVES

For patients with geriatric frailty, reducing inappropriate medication is an important goal to improve patient safety in primary care. GP-side barriers include knowledge gaps, legal concerns, and lack of communication between the actors involved. The aim was to develop a multi-faceted intervention to facilitate deprescribing and shared prioritisation among frail elderlies with polypharmacy living at home.



Methods

Mixed methods study including: 1) scoping review on family conferences, expert panels; 2) group discussions with GPs, mapping of needs and challenges in Primary Care; 3) workshops and expert interviews with GPs, patient advocates, researchers as a basis for a theoretical intervention model; 4) piloting.



Results

A major challenge for GPs is to conduct a productive discussion with patients and family cares on deprescribing and drug safety. A guideline for a structured family conference with a medication check and geriatric assessment was developed and proved to be feasible in the pilot study.



Conclusion

The intervention developed to facilitate deprescribing and shared prioritisation of drug therapy based on family conferences seems suitable to be tested in a subsequent cRCT.



Innovation

Adapting family conferences to primary care for frail patients with polypharmacy.

