Abstract

This study of a randomized controlled trial aimed to clarify the effect of functional movement screen (FMS) training on the FMS score and the number of injuries in high-school baseball players. Accordingly, 71 high-school baseball players (age: 15-17 years) were randomized into an intervention group (n = 37; FMS training 4 times per week for 12 weeks on the ground of each team) or a control group (n = 34; team practice without limits). No significant differences were observed in terms of the participant characteristics of the two groups. The FMS score of the intervention group significantly increased after 12 weeks of training compared with the control group. However, there was no difference between the groups in terms of the FMS score after 24 weeks. Injuries in the intervention group were significantly reduced after 24 weeks. The time lost due to noncontact injuries (12 weeks/follow-up) was 56.5 h/113 h in the intervention group and 33 h/325.5 h in the control group. Injuries were found all over the body. Based on these results, FMS training was proven to reduce injury in high-school baseball players. Although continued training is required to improve FMS scores, the number of injuries decreased after training.

