Abstract

Extreme temperature events are linked to increased emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and mortality for individuals with behavioral health disorders (BHD). This study aims to characterize risk factors for concurrent temperature-related illness among BHD hospitalizations in New York State. Using data from the NYS Statewide and Planning Research and Cooperative System between 2005-2019, multivariate log binomial regression models were used in a population of BHD hospitalizations to estimate risk ratios (RR) for a concurrent heat-related (HRI) or cold-related illness (CRI). Dementia (RR 1.65; 95% CI:1.49, 1.83) and schizophrenia (RR 1.38; 95% CI:1.19, 1.60) were associated with an increased risk for HRI among BHD hospitalizations, while alcohol dependence (RR 2.10; 95% CI:1.99, 2.22), dementia (RR 1.52; 95% CI:1.44, 1.60), schizophrenia (RR 1.41; 95% CI:1.31, 1.52), and non-dependent drug/alcohol use (RR 1.20; 95% CI:1.15, 1.26) were associated with an increased risk of CRI among BHD hospitalizations. Risk factors for concurrent HRI among BHD hospitalizations include increasing age, male gender, non-Hispanic Black race, and medium hospital size. Risk factors for concurrent CRI among BHD hospitalizations include increasing age, male gender, non-Hispanic Black race, insurance payor, the presence of respiratory disease, and rural hospital location. This study adds to the literature by identifying dementia, schizophrenia, substance-use disorders, including alcohol dependence and non-dependent substance-use, and other sociodemographic factors as risk factors for a concurrent CRI in BHD hospitalizations.

