Abstract

The benefits of physical activity on health are widely known. However, the impact of physical activity on aging-in-place at home for older adults is unclear. Focusing on older adults who recently moved from home to a senior-living facility, this research explored the impact of walking on the ability to age-in-place. Data were collected through a questionnaire survey completed by residents in 12 assisted-living facilities in Houston, Texas. Controlling for significant personal factors, ANOVAs were applied. Non-Hispanic White older adults (N = 124) who used canes or no aids and engaged in 30 min to 1 h of walking per occurrence were able to remain in their homes for an average of 17.84 years after age 65, 1.85 years longer than their counterparts who walked less than 30 min per occurrence. Those who walked for more than an hour per occurrence remained at home for 22.71 years on average, 6.72 years longer than their counterparts (p ≤ 0.05). Engaging in neighborhood walking may help older adults maintain more years of aging-in-place at home. The findings have a direct impact on both public health programs and community design and planning strategies promoting aging-in-place.

