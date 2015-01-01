SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nawrat-Szołtysik A, Sieradzka M, Nowacka-Chmielewska M, Piejko L, Duda J, Brachman A, Polak A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(24): e17066.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph192417066

PMID

36554961

Abstract

The aim of the study was to determine whether Whole Body Vibration Training (WBVT) affects intrinsic risk factors for falls in women aged 60+ at fall risk.

DESIGN: Randomized controlled clinical trial. Blinding was applied to the persons in charge of evaluating the intervention's clinical results and statistical analysis.

METHODS: Forty-two women over 60 years old were randomly assigned to an experimental group (EG-12-week WBVT; n = 22) and a control group (CG-no additional physical activities; n = 20). Fear of falling was measured by the FES-I questionnaire, gait and dynamic balance using the Time-Up and Go test (TUG), aerobic endurance with the 6-Minute Walk Test (6MWT), and the functional strength of the lower body muscles with the 30-s Chair Stand Test (30SCST) at baseline and post-intervention. Additionally assayed were participants' blood concentrations of interleukin-6 (IL-6).

RESULTS: The 12-week WBVT improves gait and balance (TUG, p = 0.009), exercise tolerance (6MWT, p = 0.001), and functional strength (30SCST; p = 0.027) but does not reduce the intensity of fear of falling (FES-I, p = 0.655) and the IL-6 serum concentration (p = 0.377).

CONCLUSIONS: WBVT affects selected fall risk factors in women aged 60+ at fall risk.


Language: en

Keywords

30SCST; 6MWT; body imbalance; FES-I; geriatric rehabilitation; IL-6; risk of falling; TUG; WBVT

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print