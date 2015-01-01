Abstract

Hurricane María had a profound impact on the way essential health services were given during the emergency period that followed its landfall on Puerto Rico. The main objective of this research was to find out what people with health conditions in need of essentials services from hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies did during the emergency period. Furthermore, we wanted to know people's view about the government's response to the aftermath of the hurricane. By conducting a series of interviews with different health specialists, students at the University of Puerto Rico-Cayey, and citizens of the community of Jájome Alto in Cayey, Puerto Rico, we were able to better understand aspects of the physical and social impact caused by Hurricane Maria. Interviews made at Casa Pueblo in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, served as an inspiration for how we can prepare better for future natural disasters.

Language: en