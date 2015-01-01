Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study has been conducted to analyze the processes, models, and policies to assess fitness to drive and improving driving in the elderly in the world.



METHODS: The Arkesy and O'Malley frameworks were employed. Articles with at least one aspect of driving eligibility in the elderly were included. Expected data were collected using appropriate keywords from PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus, Embase, IranDoc, SID, and MagIran. Data were analyzed using the Content Analysis method.



RESULTS: Out of 675 records, 24 papers and reports were included in the study that all of them were High-Income Countries (HICs). Among the studies that referred to the baseline age, the highest frequency was 70 yr old (4 studies). Vision assessment was the main item to judge driving fitness (mentioned in 75% of the studies). The in-person (5 studies) was the most common method of renewal. General practitioners were the principal performers to measure driving fitness (7 studies). Thirteen studies referred to the road tests as part of the driver's license renewal process. In most all reports and papers, there were policies on empowering the elderly driver, including providing safe driving tips, optional driving skills tests, holding retraining courses, etc. The most frequently supporting policies included introducing alternative transportation.



CONCLUSION: Most HICs have worthwhile experience in measuring and improving the fitness to drive in the elderly and enforce different laws according to social and political conditions. Utilizing these experiences by considering economic and social differences can be useful and practical for middle and low-income countries.

Language: en