Abstract

BACKGROUND: The females in the reproductive age group are vulnerable to injuries and diseases. There is no reliable evidence of the pattern of deaths in reproductive age group females from Nepal. This study was conducted to explore the patterns of deaths of females of the reproductive age group in Nepal.



METHODS: A multicentric quantitative cross-sectional study was conducted among the 611 deceased females of age 15 to 49 years who had undergone medico-legal autopsy in major autopsy centers of the capital cities of seven provinces of Nepal in a duration of one year. The demographic, clinical, and causes of death data were retrieved from the records and analyzed. The intentional and unintentional causes were compared with the marital status, age groups, ethnicity, and deceased of rural and urban communities.



RESULTS: Female reproductive age group deaths constituted 611 (20·64%) of the total autopsies. Suicide was the most common manner of death (413, 67·59%) followed by accident (121, 19·80%). The most common cause of suicide was hanging (258, 62·47%) followed by poisoning (149, 36·08%) whereas road traffic accident (72, 59·5%) was the commonest cause of accidental death. Intentional deaths were associated with higher risk to the females of younger age groups (p<0·001), ethnicity of the hilly region (p<0·001), and unmarried women (p=0·001).



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide was the commonest manner of death among the autopsies of females of the reproductive age group in Nepal. Appropriate preventive strategies need to be developed to uplift the overall health, socioeconomic status, and general wellbeing of the females.

