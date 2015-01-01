Abstract

Ethylene glycol (EG) toxicity is an important cause of toxic alcohol poisoning in the USA with over 5,000 exposures reported annually. While classically characterized by solitary accidental or intentional ingestions, mass toxic alcohol poisoning outbreaks and more rarely collective consumptions (typically of methanol) have been described. We describe an ethylene glycol poisoning from collective ingestion that involved soldiers presenting at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. Eleven soldiers presented to the emergency department over a 12-h period after ingestion of an unknown substance. The first two patients exhibited severe neurologic symptoms, while the remainder were asymptomatic. As serum EG levels were not immediately available, treatment decisions were based on surrogate laboratory values. Two patients received immediate hemodialysis, and fomepizole (FOM) because of severe acidosis with elevated anion and osmolal gaps. These patients developed acute kidney injury with renal recovery within a 3-week period. Two patients with elevated lactate received bicarbonate-based intravenous (IV) fluids and FOM. Two patients received IV fluids only and required prolonged observation for worsening acidosis and/or acute kidney injury. Five patients with normal laboratory values were treated with IV fluids and observation. All patients received cofactors including thiamine and pyridoxine. All patients survived. The outbreak occurred in the setting of limited dialysis resources, limited FOM availability, and in a resource-limited community. Additional guidelines are needed to determine allocation of limited resources, optimal dialysis and FOM treatment course, and comorbid conditions, which may prolong recovery.

