Abstract

The measurement of acceleration during vehicle motion can be used to assess the driving styles and behaviours of drivers, to control vehicle traffic, to detect uncontrolled vehicle behaviour, and to prevent accidents. The measurement of acceleration during vehicle motion on an icy road can be used to warn the driver about changing conditions and the related hazards. This paper presents the results of testing the motion parameters of a Ford Transit adapted for passenger transport in critical traffic conditions. It can contribute to the improvement of road safety. Critical traffic conditions are deemed in the paper as sudden braking, rapid acceleration, and circular vehicle motion at maximum speed maintainable in the given conditions. The vehicle's acceleration and speed were measured during the tests. The tests were carried out with a TAA linear acceleration sensor and a Correvit S-350 Aqua optoelectronic sensor. The same test runs were conducted on a dry surface, a wet (after rain) surface and a surface covered with a thin, invisible ice layer. The objective of the tests was to determine the impact of invisible road icing, the so-called black ice, on the tested vehicle's braking, acceleration, and circular motion. It was demonstrated that a virtually invisible ice layer covering the road surface has a substantial impact on the tested vehicle's motion parameters, thereby affecting traffic safety. It substantially extends the braking and acceleration distances and requires the driver to reduce the vehicle's speed when performing circular motions. A clear wet surface, representing motion after rain, did not substantially affect the analysed parameters. The obtained results can be used in traffic simulations and to analyse the causes of accidents.

Language: en