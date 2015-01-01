Abstract

At many construction sites, whether to wear a helmet is directly related to the safety of the workers. Therefore, the detection of helmet use has become a crucial monitoring tool for construction safety. However, most of the current helmet wearing detection algorithms are only dedicated to distinguishing pedestrians who wear helmets from those who do not. In order to further enrich the detection in construction scenes, this paper builds a dataset with six cases: not wearing a helmet, wearing a helmet, just wearing a hat, having a helmet, but not wearing it, wearing a helmet correctly, and wearing a helmet without wearing the chin strap. On this basis, this paper proposes a practical algorithm for detecting helmet wearing states based on the improved YOLOv5s algorithm. Firstly, according to the characteristics of the label of the dataset constructed by us, the K-means method is used to redesign the size of the prior box and match it to the corresponding feature layer to increase the accuracy of the feature extraction of the model; secondly, an additional layer is added to the algorithm to improve the ability of the model to recognize small targets; finally, the attention mechanism is introduced in the algorithm, and the CIOU_Loss function in the YOLOv5 method is replaced by the EIOU_Loss function. The experimental results indicate that the improved algorithm is more accurate than the original YOLOv5s algorithm. In addition, the finer classification also significantly enhances the detection performance of the model.

Language: en