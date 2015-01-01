Abstract

Transportation plays a significant role in the global economy and society and takes part in a lot of different processes such as mass transportation and the supply chain. Therefore, it is crucial to introduce modern technologies in this area of the economy in the context of Industry 4.0. The main scope of this study is to develop a model that supports analyzing last-mile logistics modern solutions using the latest technologies such as road autonomous delivery robots (RADRs), civil drones, or smart bikes, and compare them to conventional solutions (delivery vehicles). Multi-criteria decision analysis (MCDA) was applied to build a formal comparison model that scores the solutions and weights different criteria according to decision-makers and placeholders, to rank the solutions from the most crucial option to the weakest in a predetermined scenario with set parameters and conditions (three varied scenarios were included in the present investigation). The results of the model were in favor of using civil drones or smart bicycles to perform light deliveries in small urban areas (these key findings support the assumptions that are often manifested in speech in the context of the use of new technologies). The modern solutions scored almost 40-80% higher in total in the conglomeration of assessment criteria (such as safety, economy, laws and regulations, operation time for the delivery, environment, and payload) than the conventional solution, which indicates the importance of studying the implementation of such technologies. An interesting result of the study is the operational cost reduction by ca. 60-74% in favor of autonomous delivery robots, 89-93% in favor of civil delivery drones, and 87-90% in favor of smart bikes vs. conventional delivery trucks/vans. Yet, it should be underlined that the results may vary with different assumptions within the MCDA method.

