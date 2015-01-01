Abstract

Personal mobility vehicles (PMVs) are compact and lightweight compared to automobiles; hence, human dynamic behavior affects a vehicle's postural stability. In this study, the dynamic behaviors of drivers of inverted pendulum vehicles (IPV) under manual and automatic driving were investigated. One particular feature of applying automatic driving to IPV is constant posture stabilization control. In this study, the drivers' center of gravity (COG)/center of foot pressure position (COP) and joint moments during turning were investigated experimentally. It was found that the drivers' COG shifted backward during turning and deceleration. For COP, it was found that drivers maintained balance by moving their inner foot more inward and their outer foot more outward during turning. These results are significant for understanding the steps taken to withstand centrifugal forces during turning. The joint moments of the foot were more significant in automatic turning than in manual turning to prevent falling owing to centrifugal force. These findings can facilitate the development of an automatic control method that shifts the COG of a driver, as in manual turning.

Language: en