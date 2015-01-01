Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Recently, the cases of elderly individuals with spinal cord injuries are increasing in Japan. For individuals with spinal cord injury, regaining the ability to walk independently after an injury is one of the most important aspects of rehabilitation. Nevertheless, instead of age-optimized programs, uniform rehabilitation programs are currently provided to all patients because there is no information available for predicting prognosis based on age at the time of injury. This study aimed to elucidate the effect of age at the time of injury on the walking ability of patients with incomplete cervical spinal cord injury.



METHODS: Of the 1,195 patients registered in the Japan single-center study for spinal cord injury database, those hospitalized within 28 days after injury, followed up for >180 days, had a cervical spinal cord injury, and had a lower extremity motor score of ≥42 points were examined. Patients were stratified into three groups according to the age at the time of injury (≤59, 60-69, or ≥70 years). The walking ability scores and independence levels of mobility were compared; these data were evaluated based on indoor mobility (item 12) and outdoor mobility (item 14) in the Spinal Cord Independence Measure III and Walking Index for Spinal Cord Injury II. All comparisons used data at discharge.



RESULTS: The walking ability scores and independence levels of mobility were significantly lower in the group aged ≥70 years than those in the remaining two groups.



CONCLUSIONS: In patients with cervical spinal cord injuries with the same limb function, if the age at the time of injury was ≥70 years, the decline in physical function due to aging exerted a substantial effect on walking ability.

