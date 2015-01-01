|
Naka T, Hayashi T, Sugyo A, Towatari F, Maeda T. Spine surgery and related research 2022; 6(6): 604-609.
36561160
INTRODUCTION: Recently, the cases of elderly individuals with spinal cord injuries are increasing in Japan. For individuals with spinal cord injury, regaining the ability to walk independently after an injury is one of the most important aspects of rehabilitation. Nevertheless, instead of age-optimized programs, uniform rehabilitation programs are currently provided to all patients because there is no information available for predicting prognosis based on age at the time of injury. This study aimed to elucidate the effect of age at the time of injury on the walking ability of patients with incomplete cervical spinal cord injury.
age; spinal cord injury; rehabilitation; walking ability