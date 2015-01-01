Abstract

We are witnessing with indignation a notable increase in attacks on health workers, with a multifactorial origin, among which we can highlight the change in values ​​of our society, which is increasingly demanding, and the saturation and stress of health services, which are, without a doubt, a favorable factor1, 2, 3, 4.



From all social strata there is a growing awareness to try to minimize them. Aggression plans are being updated in various health services, there is closer collaboration between the national police force and the civil guard, but we also need the justice system to act energetically in these cases.



Since the reform of the Criminal Code of 2015, attacks on toilets are already considered attacks against authority, but the sentence imposed is defined in point 1 of article 550 of said code5. It is punishable by imprisonment ranging from one to four years and a fine of three to six months if the attack is against authority, and imprisonment from six months to three years in other cases, which in all the attacks supposes sentences well below two years in prison. Finally, the aggressor will not go to jail and everything will be limited to fines in most derisory cases, with or without a restraining order.



It is striking for us, the toilets, to observe how point 3 of said article 550 says the following:



Notwithstanding the provisions of the previous section, if the authority against which the attack was made is a member of the Government, of the Government Councils of the Autonomous Communities, of the Congress of Deputies, of the Senate or of the Legislative Assemblies of the Autonomous Communities , of the local Corporations, of the General Council of the Judiciary, Magistrate of the Constitutional Court, judge, magistrate or member of the Public Prosecutor's Office, will be imposed a prison sentence of one to six years and a fine of six to twelve months."...



Asistimos con indignación a un notable incremento de las agresiones a sanitarios, con un origen multifactorial, entre los que podemos destacar el cambio de valores de nuestra sociedad, cada vez más demandante, y la saturación y el estrés de los servicios sanitarios, que son, sin duda, un factor favorecedor1, 2, 3, 4.



Desde todos los estamentos sociales se está produciendo una sensibilización cada vez mayor para intentar minimizarlas. Se están actualizando los planes de agresiones en varios servicios de salud, se está produciendo una colaboración más estrecha del cuerpo nacional de policía y de la guardia civil, pero también precisamos que la justicia actúe de forma enérgica en estos casos.



Desde la reforma del Código Penal de 2015, las agresiones a sanitarios ya se consideran atentados contra la autoridad, pero la pena impuesta se tipifica en el punto 1 del artículo 550 de dicho código5. Se castiga con penas de prisión que oscilan entre uno y cuatro años y multa de tres a seis meses si el atentado fuera contra autoridad, y de prisión de seis meses a tres años en los demás casos, lo que en la totalidad de las agresiones supone penas muy inferiores a dos años de prisión. Finalmente, el agresor no irá a la cárcel y todo se limitará a multas en la mayoría de los casos irrisorias, con o sin orden de alejamiento.



Resulta llamativo para nosotros, los sanitarios, observar como el punto 3 de dicho artículo 550 dice lo siguiente:



"No obstante lo previsto en el apartado anterior, si la autoridad contra la que se atentase fuera miembro del Gobierno, de los Consejos de Gobierno de las Comunidades Autónomas, del Congreso de los Diputados, del Senado o de las Asambleas Legislativas de las Comunidades Autónomas, de las Corporaciones locales, del Consejo General del Poder Judicial, Magistrado del Tribunal Constitucional, juez, magistrado o miembro del Ministerio Fiscal, se impondrá la pena de prisión de uno a seis años y multa de seis a doce meses."...

